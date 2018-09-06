White Linen to Partner with Valeo in Special Meal

Adam VanDonge, owner and chef of The White Linen restaurant located at 112 SW 6th Street has announced plans to partner with Valeo Behavioral Health Care in their First Annual Fundraising Event to bring awareness to the importance of mental health education and resources in our community – in particular the needs of young adults who may be experiencing their first mental health crisis.

Chef VanDonge has created a special 5-course dinner menu for $45. He will in-turn donate 100% of the profits to Valeo from all of the restaurant sales from Tuesday, November 6th through Saturday November 10th, 2018.

“Mental Health is something I believe is overlooked a lot especially in young adults. It’s something that I believe in, something I want to help with. I want young adults to know there is always someone to talk to, someone to help with their depression or someone to help if they are thinking about suicide” said Chef VanDonge.

Chef VanDonge had the idea of hosting a meaningful fundraiser at The White Linen for some time. After he learned how difficult it is for young adults to deal with issues of mental illness – in addition to adolescence, peer pressure, depression, bullying and cyber bullying, he knew that this was the right cause and the one he wanted to support.

Reservations can be made by calling The White Linen at 785-350-2500 or by visiting their website at www.thewhitelinen.com.