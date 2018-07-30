Why Cloud Storage?

IT News

Protecting your company’s data against threats like ransomware, phishing scams, and the latest cyber-attacks should be at the forefront of your IT strategy. However, what’s the best way to keep your files safe? There are plenty of preventative measures you can take to avoid the costly risk of downtime. Arguably the most important one is backing up and being able to recover those backups quickly and efficiently. That’s where cloud storage comes in.

One of the safest places to store your replicated data is, surprisingly to many, in the cloud. There are still people who are reluctant to put any of their content in cloud storage because they believe it to be an easy target for hackers. This mindset may exist because it seems like using the cloud means taking data security out of one’s own hands (or one’s hard drive) and surrendering it to outside powers of the cloud. However, it is this reason, among others, that make the cloud the safest and most beneficial technology for storing your business data.

Files are out of your employees’ hands directly and moved offsite. To be precise, moved to the guard of professionals in offsite warehouses. This should bring peace of mind to you concerning the security of your data. If you store your data on hard drives or only in physical machines, there is a high likelihood your files will be compromised. Hacking the cloud is incredibly difficult since everything on it is encrypted. Malware and other viruses can attack your hardware, leaving your machine exposed to cybercriminals. Cloud services generally store at least three copies of all the data you’ve saved. All these replications will be kept in different places. Therefore, to lose these files, all three copies would need to be deleted at the same time to be irretrievable. You and you alone have access to your data in the cloud unless you’ve given your password over to someone. As a bonus, once you begin to use cloud storage, you’ll notice how much more cost-effective it is. There is no more need to purchase more external hard drives or USBs and simplifies the whole storage process. Instead of maintaining multiple storage devices, everything is in one place and can be easily accessed if disaster strikes on your systems.

Dynamic Computer Solutions and StorageCraft is a big fan of the cloud. In fact, we use our cloud to keep your backups safe by offering you the option to replicate your ShadowProtect backup images. Keep these on our disaster-recovery cloud for online data recovery and leverage other tools you need to ensure your business stays running no matter what happens.

Contact us today to learn more about the StorageCraft Recovery Solution or request a demo.

ShadowProtect and StorageCraft are registered Trademarks of StorageCraft, our Backup and Disaster Recovery Business Partner.

