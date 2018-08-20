Winston Brown Remodeling named by REMODELING Magazine to its 2018 Big50 Class of America’s Top Remodelers

Topeka, KS (August 15, 2018)– Winston Brown Remodeling has been selected by REMODELING magazine to join the REMODELING Big50. Each year since 1986, the REMODELING Big50 inducts 50 remodeling companies that have set exceptionally high standards for professionalism and integrity through exemplary business practices, craftsmanship, and impact in their community or the industry at large. Big 50 remodelers run successful, often growing, companies of various sizes that have taken the lead in raising industry standards.

“To get a sense of how unique this status is, consider there are roughly 98,000 remodeling firms in America with paid staff,” noted Craig Webb, REMODELING’s Editor-in-Chief. “Since 1986, we have selected only about 1,600 firms. That’s just 1.6% of all the remodeling businesses in the country today.”

“We are honored to receive this distinction,” says Jake Brown, Owner of Winston Brown Remodeling. “The award recognizes excellence and leadership, and we are privileged to be named to this select group of remodelers.”

REMODELING editors, columnists, industry leaders, and companies themselves make the nominations each year. Following a lengthy evaluation and interview process, the editors select the 50 companies that exemplify the best of the industry that year, and that have something to offer other remodelers in proven practices.

This year’s Big50 includes full-services remodelers, home improvement firms, insurance restoration firms, and specialists in specific parts of the homes, such as basements, kitchens and bathrooms. Some have a history going back decades, while others are just a few years old. “There’s no single strategy here and no lack of competitors for their services,” REMODELING’s introduction to the list declares. “What Big50 firms share is a culture that celebrates employees and customer service above all.

The Big50 awards will be presented at a dinner at the Remodelers Summit and Awards Gala on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in New Orleans. The 2018 Big50 winners are featured in the August-September issue of REMODELING, a national trade publication read by more than 150,000 professional remodeling contractors. Longer profiles of the winners are posted on the REMODELING website, remodelingmag.com.