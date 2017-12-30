YWCA Northeast Kansas Announces Three New Board Members

YWCA Northeast Kansas is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its board of directors effective January 1st, 2018. “YWCA Northeast Kansas is a movement of community members seeking to eliminate racism, empower women, and stand for social justice for all. I am excited to have three stellar community members join our board of directors in leading this movement” said Glenda Washington, board president.

The following women have been appointed to the YWCA Northeast Kansas board of directors:

Liz Steffen, CFO and SVP of Information Technology at Envista Credit Union joins the board of directors after serving on the finance committee and leadership luncheon event committee of YWCA Northeast Kansas. Steffen is active in many capacities at her job and throughout the community, also serving as chair of the Fiserve CUnify Client Association, president of the Shawnee Heights Public Schools Foundation, treasurer of the Shawnee Heights Booster Club, and member of the ToWN Chapter of American Business Women’s Association.

Susana Ortiz Prochaska, President of Kansas School Counselor Association and School Counselor at Washburn Rural High School joins the board of directors with extensive experience in leadership programs, community revitalization projects, child welfare, and education. Prochaska is currently pursuing a Ph. D. in Counseling Education & Supervision at Kansas State University and was named a Topeka Top 20 Under 40 Honoree in 2017. Prochaska also currently serves on the Kansas Legislature’s Child Welfare System Task Force where she provides not only her expertise in education and counseling but as a person who has experienced the child welfare system first-hand.

Amber Oetting joins the board of directors after recently joining Kansas Gas Service as their Regional Community Relations Manager. Oetting holds a Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Colorado and several industry accreditations and certifications. She is a graduate of Leadership Greater Topeka and was also named one of Topeka’s Top 20 under 40 honorees in their inaugural year. Businesses she has represented have earned the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award as well as the Kansas Chamber Business of Excellence Award. She has raised funds, her voice and her opinion on multiple boards in Topeka and Shawnee County and has volunteered with civic, youth and art organizations alike.

The YWCA Northeast Kansas is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen our community through various programs that serve over 7,200 individual women, children, and families each year. Programs include the Early Learning Center, Girls on the Run, the Center for Safety and Empowerment, the YWCA Leadership Academy, and YWCA Advocacy.