YWCA Northeast Kansas Celebrates 30th Annual Leadership Luncheon Recognizing 34 Women of Excellence Honorees

YWCA Northeast Kansas honored 34 women, one staff member, and three former interns at the 30th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Tuesday, June 19th.

The women honored were:

Jane Anderson, Countryside United Methodist Church;

Lindsey Anderson, Topeka Center for Peace and Justice;

Christie Appelhanz, Children’s Alliance of Kansas;

Barbara J. Barnard, Community Bank;

Kim Brink, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas;

Morgan Chilson, Topeka Capital-Journal;

Tyhera Cord, CoreFirst Bank & Trust;

Jamie Crispin, Kansas Volunteer Network;

Jana Dawson, Westar Energy;

Megan DiGiovanni, Bartlett & West;

Ashley Esquibel, Envista Credit Union;

Cindy Evan, K-State Research and Extension;

Dawn Frey, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office;

Sophie George, Topeka Housing Authority;

Dedra Duran-Gray, FHLBank Topeka;

Kathleen Williams Heit, US Bank;

Melissa Hermann, M.D., Stormont Vail Health Care;

Molly Howey, GO Topeka;

Janel Johnson, Topeka Public Schools, USD 501;

Angela Lowe, Capitol Federal;

Nikki Macmillan, Topeka Habitat for Humanity;

Eileen McGivern Cain, Brewster Place;

Jennifer Montgomery, Office of the Kansas Attorney General;

Dr. Beryl New, Topeka Public Schools, USD 501;

Amber Gentry Oetting, Kansas Gas Service;

Dr. Shana Perry, Topeka Public Schools, USD 501;

Marsha Pope, Topeka Community Foundation;

Regan Porter, WIBW-TV;

Dedra Raines, Seaman, USD 345;

Carrie Riordan, Riordan & Associates;

Tawny Stottlemire, Community Action Inc.;

Wendy Wells, US Bank;

Sara Wilder, United Way of Greater Topeka;

Ann Wilhelm, Shawnee Heights Public Schools, USD 450.

After having reviewed the applications of all honorees, Women of Excellence were especially commended by a selection committee in 5 award categories:

Small Business Category: Carrie Riordan with Riordan & Associates

Large Business Category: Kim Brink with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Wendy Wells of US Bank and GO Topeka.

Government Category: Jennifer Montgomery with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office

Non-Profit Category: Christie Appelhanz with Children’s Alliance of Kansas

Education Category: Ann Wilhelm, Shawnee Heights Public Schools USD 450

The YWCA Empowered Leader Award is given to an employee of YWCA Northeast Kansas who exemplifies the mission to empower women. This year’s Empowered Leader lifts up survivors and coworkers alike in the Center for Safety & Empowerment. Hannah Figgs-Hoard has worked at the YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment since August 2014. Hannah is the Victim Services Coordinator, and has also served as the Shelter Manager during her time at the agency.

As a staunch advocate for improved access to justice and services, she has been instrumental in convening the newly-formed “Mayor’s Task Force Against Domestic Violence” which is working to improve criminal justice and social service responses to victims and perpetrators of domestic violence.

University students who interned at the YWCA during the 2017-18 school year were honored as Future Leaders for their academic achievements, community service, leadership, and commitment the mission of the YWCA. The 2018 Future Leaders are Shawna Allen, Washburn University, YWCA Youth Services Intern; Juliana Alor, University of Kansas, YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Intern; Jessica Everage, Washburn University, YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Intern.